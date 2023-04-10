Plans approved for 12 bay EV charging zone at Flint filling station

A planning application has been approved for the redevelopment and expansion of the Coleshill Filling Station on Holywell Road in Flint, ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The development includes the addition of an EV charging zone with a dozen electric vehicle charging points, a canopy, three jet wash bays and associated forecourt works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plans submitted by planning consultancy Carney Sweeney on behalf of owner, Motor Fuel Group calls include the demolition of existing buildings and the change of use of the adjacent Lock Stock storage area to facilitate the remodelling of the service station. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This redevelopment is aimed at meeting the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as more drivers switch to electric vehicles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new charging zone at the Coleshill Filling Station will feature 12 electric vehicle charging points, offering convenient and accessible charging facilities for EV drivers in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The planned expansion also includes the erection of a canopy, a substation enclosure, and three jet wash bays to enhance the overall service station facilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Once completed, the redevelopment of the Coleshill garage will “significantly contribute to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure” in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A planning document states: “Motor Fuel Group is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites offering a dualfuel strategy, convenient retail and ‘food to go’.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Motor Fuel Group are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversity their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The aspiration of Motor Fuel Group is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Flintshire County Council Planning Officers report concludes: “It is considered that the nature /scale of the proposed development is considered acceptable both in visual terms and from a functional perspective relative to existing development on site. It is considered that the development can be supported.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

