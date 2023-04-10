Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th Apr 2023

Plans approved for 12 bay EV charging zone at Flint filling station

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A planning application has been approved for the redevelopment and expansion of the Coleshill Filling Station on Holywell Road in Flint, ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The development includes the addition of an EV charging zone with a dozen electric vehicle charging points, a canopy, three jet wash bays and associated forecourt works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plans submitted by planning consultancy Carney Sweeney  on behalf of owner, Motor Fuel Group calls include the demolition of existing buildings and the change of use of the adjacent Lock Stock storage area to facilitate the remodelling of the service station. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This redevelopment is aimed at meeting the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as more drivers switch to electric vehicles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new charging zone at the Coleshill Filling Station will feature 12 electric vehicle charging points, offering convenient and accessible charging facilities for EV drivers in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The planned expansion also includes the erection of a canopy, a substation enclosure, and three jet wash bays to enhance the overall service station facilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Once completed, the redevelopment of the Coleshill garage will “significantly contribute to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure” in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A planning document states: “Motor Fuel Group is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites offering a dualfuel strategy, convenient retail and ‘food to go’.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Motor Fuel Group are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversity their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The aspiration of Motor Fuel Group is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Flintshire County Council Planning Officers report concludes: “It is considered that the nature /scale of the proposed development is considered acceptable both in visual terms and from a functional perspective relative to existing development on site. It is considered that the development can be supported.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Extra £3.3m to implement mental health workforce plan in Wales
  • Rough Cut: Netflix’s first Welsh language series streamed for UK audiences with English subtitles from today
  • Apprenticeships: Want to work behind the scenes on major TV and film productions in north Wales?

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Extra £3.3m to implement mental health workforce plan in Wales

    News

    Rough Cut: Netflix’s first Welsh language series streamed for UK audiences with English subtitles from today

    News

    Apprenticeships: Want to work behind the scenes on major TV and film productions in north Wales?

    News

    Met Office Yellow Warning: Flintshire set for some windy weather later this week

    News

    Theatr Clwyd has announced its exciting Summer and Autumn lineup

    News

    Updated: Fan ‘seriously injured’ at Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town football match

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn