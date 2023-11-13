Plaid Cymru unveil cost of inequality plan to tackle economic crisis over winter

Plaid Cymru has today launched its ambitious 'Cost of Inequality' plan, a suite of proposals targeting the acute financial challenges facing Welsh families during the winter season.

Sioned Williams, the party's Member of the Senedd and spokesperson for social justice, has voiced strong criticism of the Labour government in Wales, asserting a need for more proactive and immediate support for those struggling to pay bills.

A Call for Action

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Ms. Williams accused the Labour administration of lacking the required urgency and seriousness in addressing the crisis, suggesting they are overly reliant on minimal support from the London government.

She emphasised that Wales has the power to take direct action with little additional cost to alleviate the financial strain on households.

Five Key Proposals

The plan outlines five "tangible solutions" aimed at easing the burden on Welsh communities:

Immediate implementation of the new Warm Homes Programme to combat fuel poverty. A pilot scheme for free bus travel for individuals under 16. Extension of free school meals to secondary school students in households receiving Universal Credit. The development of a Welsh Benefits System. A temporary halt on rent increases and evictions during the winter period.

A Strong Stance Against Inequality

In a statement, Sioned Williams described the current cost of inequality crisis as "devastating," citing soaring energy bills, rising rent, and mortgage payments, and families going without basic essentials.

She highlighted the steps Plaid Cymru has already taken, such as delivering free school meals to primary children, securing additional free childcare, and increasing the Education Maintenance Allowance.

Plaid Cymru’s Call to Labour

Ms Williams challenged the Labour Government to step up and utilise the powers available to Wales to effectively tackle the crisis.

This includes urgent action to address housing issues, notably through a winter rent freeze and the reinstatement of an eviction moratorium for private renters, to provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

A Winter of Advocacy

In conclusion, Plaid Cymru vows to continue advocating for the best interests of Welsh communities during the challenging winter months.

The party's plan underscores a commitment to immediate and tangible solutions, urging the Labour Government to act swiftly and decisively in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

