Petition to prevent fracking on Wirral side of Dee Estuary signed by tens of thousands in just a few days

Listen to this article

A petition to prevent fracking on the Wirral side of the Dee Estuary has been signed by nearly 60,000 people in just five days.

The UK government formally lifted a ban on fracking for shale gas in England last month, a move which could have a huge impact on Deeside.

The ban on fracking in Wales will remain in place but concerns have once again been raised about potential shale gas extraction sites in England impacting heavily on Welsh border communities.

Fracking had been banned in England since 2019 after the industry regulator said it was not possible to predict the scale of earthquakes that it could cause.

The Conservatives and Lib Dem coalition had granted a conditional licence for underground coal gasification UCG in the Dee estuary in 2013, off West Kirby and Hoylake.

Wirral West Labour MP Margaret Greenwood and local residents campaigned against the moves, with high-profile Wirral events and musicians from the Coral and Zutons running gigs to raise awareness.

When the controversial energy plan was put back on the table, Labour activist Gail Jenkinson launched a new online petition, to show the strength of local opposition to the plan.

Gail says: “Fracking is a foolhardy endeavour. Shortsighted, and not that productive, it is dangerous to our environment, our climate and the very fabric of our land. The Conservative government’s position of ‘allowing a higher degree of risk and disturbance to those living nearby’ is utterly shocking and is definitely not, as they claim, ‘in the national interest’.

“Our shoreline would be devastated by fracking. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a process that uses high-pressure fluid injections to shatter rock formations and extract natural gas.”

“Fracking has been blamed for leaking millions of tonnes of methane.”

“It is not my idea of acceptable. It will send out huge energy waves, causing earthquakes for miles around, weakening the fault lines with which UK geology is riddled, weakening the ground on which our houses are built bit by bit every time, affecting it forever.”

“In just five days our fracking petition gained over 50,000 signatures, showing just how strongly the public feels about this disastrous policy. ”

“The government must do another u-turn and preserve our land for future generations.”

The Government move comes despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning that no new oil and gas exploration should go ahead if the world is to meet its goal to curb temperature rises to 1.5C and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Gail adds: “Labour has, only this week, shown that we can preserve our planet, enhance the quality of life for our children and grandchildren by using clean energy that will address climate change, create jobs and reduce bills. ”

“With just a bit of vision, the government could invest in our future, not our downfall.”

“We campaigned against shale gas extraction last time, and will do so again. And again, and again and again. We urge everyone to sign this petition and join us in our protest.”

Wales first minister Mark Drakeford reiterated recently that, “Fracking will not take place in Wales.”

“We are in the middle of an energy crisis, and facing a climate emergency.”

“We must continue to concentrate all efforts towards renewable solutions – and fast.” He said.

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has said: “Tory plans to open the floodgates to fracking in England are wrong and will have a huge impact on Alyn and Deeside.”

The petition can be found here: https://chng.it/ gVJvbsm7Dk

