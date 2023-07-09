Person taken to hospital following flat fire in Connah’s Quay
A person has been taken to hospital following a fire in Connah’s Quay this evening, Sunday, July 9.
The blaze took place in a flat at Willow Court.
According to the fire service, the blaze was successfully extinguished and the affected property has primarily suffered smoke damage.
The cause of the fire, however, remains unclear.
An air ambulance was called to the scene but later left with no patient onboard.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “
“Emergency services are attending a flat fire in Willow Court, Connah’s Quay .
The fire is now out. A casualty has been conveyed to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Damage to the property is primarily smoke damage. A cause has not yet been attributed.
Please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident.
Thanks for your patience.”
[Photo: Shonie Nichole Wynne] Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News