People’s Projects is back! Community groups in Wales urged to apply for up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding

The People’s Projects is back and community organisations in Wales are in with a chance of winning up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding, as well as an opportunity to showcase their inspiring work on TV!

In total, over £4 million is up for grabs for communities across the UK and the public will ultimately decide where this much-needed funding will go.

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of community groups across the land.

It opens to applications today so if you know an amazing local project in Wales that is making a real difference to people’s lives, particularly in these difficult times, make sure they get involved.

The People’s Projects also offers an exciting opportunity for the general public to have a say in how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.

All 95 shortlisted groups will take part in a national campaign in May next year, with the winners being decided by public vote. Shortlisted groups will be featured on regional TV news in their area (ITV or UTV) or in the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) where they will be able to tell the wider public about their great work and appeal for their vote.

Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes.

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, says: “I am delighted to announce the return of The People’s Projects. Thanks to National Lottery players this programme not only delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities, but also showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working grassroots groups and projects across the UK. It also offers an exciting opportunity for the wider general public to have their say in how National Lottery funding is used to make a difference to people’s lives in their area, particularly in these challenging times.”

For more information and to apply visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk. Deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday 7th October 2022, although interested groups are urged to apply early as the programme may close sooner depending on the volume of applications.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week across the UK for good causes.

Last year The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, awarded over half a billion pounds (£579.8m) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 14,500 projects. Over the last three years, its funding has reached every constituency and every local authority in the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

