Penyffordd’s Hedgerow Honey showcasing produce at #LoveWalesLoveTaste Producers Market in London

Welsh food and drink producers are in London today offering tempting tasters for the public to try ahead of Wales taking on England at Twickenham in the Six Nations, and St David’s Day.

They are all setting up at the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste Producers Market which is located at Ely’s Yard, near Brick Lane in the heart of the East End.

Producers such as Penyffordd’s Hedgerow Honey, Wrexham Lager, Wrexham and Conwy-based The Coconut Kitchen will be showcasing their produce.

In all, there will be 16 businesses from Wales and they’re encouraging people to go along and try their fantastic produce.

Hannah Turner from Brooke’s Wye Valley Dairy Co is attending and said: “We are really looking forward to being part of the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste Producers Market in London.

“It is great that the Welsh Government are supporting and promoting Welsh produce and giving us this opportunity to do so in London.”

The 16 food and drink producers will also be at Ely’s Yard tomorrow before the campaign moves on to Liverpool ONE on St David’s Day.

We’re off on our travels to London this weekend to celebrate St Davids day! We’re at a Welsh Food & Drink market at Truman Brewery, Brick Lane. Spread the word, come & see us if you can. Tell your friends! We would love to see lots of honey lovers & Welsh food & drink fans🍯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐝 pic.twitter.com/JLbHcjJz3p — Hedgerow Honey (@Hedgerow_honey) February 23, 2022

Motorists stopping at Gloucester Services on the M5, northbound junction 11A & southbound junction 12, are in for a treat too today, tomorrow and on St David’s Day as tasty sampling sessions with Welsh producers are taking place.

Meanwhile, the London Welsh Centre is running several celebratory events supported by Food & Drink Wales through the Fine Food and Drinks Clusters.

#CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste is also on the airwaves through a television and digital campaign which includes adverts on ITV Wales and Channel 4’s on demand service, All 4.

At the core of the digital campaign is a celebration of the ‘people, place and taste’ which makes Welsh food and drink unique.

The adverts have been filmed across Wales, including at some iconic locations such as Pen-y-fan through the National Trust, Pembroke Castle, Devil’s Bridge, Conwy Castle and the Menai Strait.

A range of producers and their products are also on 300 digital posters at locations across Wales.

More than 60 Welsh food and drink producers applied to take part in the digital campaign.

Eager to spread the word, many more producers have downloaded the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste promotional toolkit to generate their own St David’s Day content for social media.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Welsh food and drink have always played a central role in St David’s Day celebrations, and coupled with Wales being in London today to take on England, I am delighted our fantastic producers are once again able to show and share their wonderful produce.

“This is a great opportunity for people to head along to Ely’s Yard today or tomorrow and sample the very best of food and drink from Wales.

“Further events are taking place to mark St David’s Day and I encourage everyone to take the time to meet our producers, try their produce and enjoy a very special day in the Welsh calendar.”