Penyffordd Scouts Welcome brand new section for 4 and 5 year olds
Penyffordd Scouts have become only the second Scout Group in Flintshire to open a brand new section called Squirrels.
The first new Scouts age range in 35 years, Squirrels will get to be active, explore nature and have fun learning with friends, earning badges like all other Scouts.
The emphasis will be on outdoor adventures, making new friends and learning new skills, recognised by a new set of badges.
Squirrels will create a positive, safe environment for young children to develop, as they learn essential skills for life.
New Squirrels will get to try new activities and meet new people.
The programme is crafted to help them develop teamwork, communication, creativity, community awareness and other key skills.
New badges will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.
Andrea Dixon, Group Scout Leader for Penyffordd Scouts said “ We are really excited to be able to open one of the first Squirrel Dreys in Flintshire, to be able to welcome 4 and 5 year olds into Scouting is a fantastic opportunity for us, and means that they can enjoy some of the amazing activities that Scouting offers from an earlier age.”
“The skills for life that we teach in Scouting will help our members throughout their lives, so to be able to start teaching that earlier can only be a good thing.”
Penyffordd and Mynydd Isa Scout Groups are the first two to welcome the new section to their group, with more due to open over the coming months.
Supported by existing leaders, Penyffordd Squirrels is being run by a team of brand new Leaders, but to be able to continue providing a fantastic programme, they need more help. UK Scouts are calling for grown-up helpers to step forward as part of its #GoodForYou campaign, designed to recruit over 5,000 new volunteers.
Scouts are showing adults how volunteering for Scouts not only helps young people, but is good for them too, supporting wellbeing and building their skills for employment and education.
To join the Scouts phone 0845 300 1818 or visit scouts.org.uk/join
