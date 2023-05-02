Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd May 2023

Overnight road closures on A55 westbound from Holywell next week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Overnight road closures on the A55 westbound carriageway between Junction 32 (Holywell) and Junction 31 (Caerwys) have been announced for essential resurfacing works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, May 9 to Wednesday, May 17. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

No work planned on Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14 to minimise disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The works will be carried out during the night when traffic flows are historically lower. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Motorists should be aware of diversions in place during the closure periods. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traffic will be diverted at Junction 32 (Holywell) westbound off-slip, onto the A5026, and then back onto the westbound A55 carriageway via Junction 31 Caerwys westbound on-slip. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traffic Wales has said: “The essential resurfacing works aim to improve the condition of the A55 and ensure the safety of motorists.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative routes during the affected time periods. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Mold: Plans for a new work opportunities day care centre approved
  • Resurfacing works on A494 in Deeside will see road closures over four nights
  • Crisis-Hit Betsi Cadwaladr appoints new Interim Chief Executive

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Mold: Plans for a new work opportunities day care centre approved

    News

    Resurfacing works on A494 in Deeside will see road closures over four nights

    News

    Crisis-Hit Betsi Cadwaladr appoints new Interim Chief Executive

    News

    Town council hit with £400 repair bill as Mold cemetery wall suffers second vandal attack

    News

    Action Fraud warning following a surge in fraudulent TV Licence emails

    News

    The Deeside junior football club champions idea that “every child should play”

    News

    First Minister pays tribute to Carl Sargeant 20 years after his first election

    News

    Notorious Flintshire junction to get safety upgrade this month

    News

    Blood Bikes Wales celebrates new ‘Carina’ motorcycle, courtesy of Toyota Trust

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn