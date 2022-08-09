Overnight closures from today on major route into Deeside Industrial Park for carriageway resurfacing

A major route into Deeside Industrial Park will be closed overnight from Monday.

Work has got underway to resurface the A548 at Brokenbank (Weighbridge Road) roundabout.

The resurfacing work is expected to take around a week and is scheduled to be completed by Sunday 14 August.

A diversion through Connah’s Quay, Shotton and onto the A494 will be in place between 7pm and 6am during the course of the roadworks.

In a statement Flintshire Council said; “Flintshire County Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing at A548 Brokenbank (Weighbridge Road) roundabout, Deeside Industrial Park, starting on Monday 8 August for approximately 1 week (weather permitting).”

“To facilitate the works, a road closure and diversion route will be in place between 7pm and 6am (night time working) to ensure the safety of both the workforce and the highway user.”

“Access to businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor ,Tarmac Trading Ltd, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

