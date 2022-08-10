Overnight closures begin on the M56 in Cheshire next week

Listen to this article

A series of overnight closures will take place on a section of the M56 motorway in Cheshire from next week.

The closures – between junctions 11 and 12 – are so contractors can pour concrete for the central pier.

The central pier will support the new bridge when it is lifted into position later this year.

The M56/A533 Expressway Bridge is a concrete bridge that carries the Chester Road combined with the A533 over the M56 motorway.

The bridge is located between junctions 11 and 12 and is a vital local link, providing access across the M56 to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.

National Highways plan to replace the existing structure with a new 67m two-span concrete bridge, consisting of a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footpath/cycleway.

The replacement of this bridge will ensure an increased life span of over 120 years for road users, maintaining safety in the long term.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The motorway will only be closed in one direction.

Diversion routes for both the eastbound and westbound closures are available to view below.

Monday 15 to Friday 19 August, M56 eastbound

M56 junction 12 to 11 eastbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am for five nights from Monday 15 August to Friday 19 August 2022. The westbound carriageway will be open as normal. View eastbound diversion route below.

Please note, the M56 junction 6 to 8 motorway upgrade scheme will have overnight closures on the westbound carriageway, between junction 5 and 8 at the same time.

New – Monday 22 August to Wednesday 24 August, M56 eastbound

M56 junction 12 to 11 eastbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am for three nights from Monday 22 August to Wednesday 24 August.

The westbound carriageway will be open as normal.

Monday 5 September and Tuesday 6 September, M56 eastbound

M56 junction 12 to 11 eastbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am on Monday 5 September and Tuesday 6 September 2022. The westbound carriageway will be open as normal.

Wednesday 7 September and Thursday 8 September, M56 westbound

M56 junction 11 to 12 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am on Wednesday 7 September and Thursday 8 September 2022. The eastbound carriageway will be open as normal.

Monday 26 September and Tuesday 27 September, M56 westbound

M56 junction 11 to 12 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am on Monday 26 September and Tuesday 27 September 2022. The eastbound carriageway will be open as normal.

Wednesday 28 September and Thursday 29 September, M56 eastbound

M56 junction 12 to 11 eastbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am on Wednesday 28 September and Thursday 29 September 2022. The westbound carriageway will be open as normal.

Read Next