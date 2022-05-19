Over a thousand Flintshire kids to try a triathlon thanks to Tata Steel and the Brownlee Foundation

Around 1200 youngsters from across Flintshire will take part in the Tata Kids of Steel mini-triathlon on Monday 20 June at Mold Leisure Centre.

School children aged between 7 and 11, regardless of experience, will gather from across the area to swim, bike and run to complete a mini-triathlon in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment.

Tata Steel’s Shotton Works Manager Bill Duckworth said: “I’m thrilled to see Kids of Steel return to Deeside after the pandemic.”

“It is such a fantastic event where a thousand local youngsters have the opportunity to try out three sports in one, in a safe environment.”



He continued: “Not only that, but it’s a brilliant team-building activity for lots of Shotton steelworkers who volunteer to help out on the day.”

Alistair Brownlee from the Brownlee Foundation added: “Exercise is really important for people’s physical and mental health throughout their lives, so it’s good to get youngsters started early.”

“Not only does triathlon give kids a chance to try three sports in one go, it’s also lots of fun, and a sport in which lifetime friendships can be made.”

Alistair added: “It would be impossible to hold events such as these without the partnership of companies such as Tata Steel, so we are delighted they have such a strong commitment to community events such as Kids of Steel.”

Every youngster that participates takes home a medal, a T-shirt, a swim hat and a goody bag in recognition of their achievement.

The events are free for primary schools to take part in and all equipment, including bikes and helmets, is provided on the day to remove those potential barriers to participation.

The Kids of Steel series has enabled more than 50,000 children to participate in a triathlon since it was launched by Tata Steel in 2007.

The children will swim about 40-60m, cycle 800-1200m in a traffic-free zone, and finally run 400m.