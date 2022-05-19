Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th May 2022

Updated: Thu 19th May

Over a thousand Flintshire kids to try a triathlon thanks to Tata Steel and the Brownlee Foundation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Around 1200 youngsters from across Flintshire will take part in the Tata Kids of Steel mini-triathlon on Monday 20 June at Mold Leisure Centre.

School children aged between 7 and 11, regardless of experience, will gather from across the area to swim, bike and run to complete a mini-triathlon in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment.

Tata Steel’s Shotton Works Manager Bill Duckworth said: “I’m thrilled to see Kids of Steel return to Deeside after the pandemic.”

“It is such a fantastic event where a thousand local youngsters have the opportunity to try out three sports in one, in a safe environment.”

He continued: “Not only that, but it’s a brilliant team-building activity for lots of Shotton steelworkers who volunteer to help out on the day.”

Alistair Brownlee from the Brownlee Foundation added: “Exercise is really important for people’s physical and mental health throughout their lives, so it’s good to get youngsters started early.”

“Not only does triathlon give kids a chance to try three sports in one go, it’s also lots of fun, and a sport in which lifetime friendships can be made.”

Alistair added: “It would be impossible to hold events such as these without the partnership of companies such as Tata Steel, so we are delighted they have such a strong commitment to community events such as Kids of Steel.”

Every youngster that participates takes home a medal, a T-shirt, a swim hat and a goody bag in recognition of their achievement.

The events are free for primary schools to take part in and all equipment, including bikes and helmets, is provided on the day to remove those potential barriers to participation. 

The Kids of Steel series has enabled more than 50,000 children to participate in a triathlon since it was launched by Tata Steel in 2007.

The children will swim about 40-60m, cycle 800-1200m in a traffic-free zone, and finally run 400m.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Asda reinstates 10% ‘Blue Light’ discount for NHS and emergency services

News

Just over 51% of immediately life threatening calls had ambulance response within eight minutes last month

News

Connah’s Quay: Suspected drug dealers arrested following foot chase with police

News

Deeside gasification pioneer secures £300,000 UK Government backing to develop waste-to-hydrogen tech

News

Airbus: Ministry of Defence invites bids for New Medium Helicopter requirement which could be built at Broughton

News

Calls for reform of “broken” health services in North Wales

News

M56 in Cheshire reopens following earlier ‘police led incident’ heavy congestion in the area

News

Police: “Suspicious incident” in Hawarden prompts warning about cold callers

News

Welsh Government challenged over delays in installing Electric Vehicle charging points in North Wales

News





Read 408,033 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn