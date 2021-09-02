More and 60% of 16-17 year olds in Wales have received first dose of covid vaccine

Sixty one per cent of 16 and 17 year olds across Wales have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

A decision to include the age group in the rollout was made by the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination last month.

The JCVI have not recommended vaccinating under-16s without underlying health conditions but will keep its position under review based on the latest data.

In Wales all 16 and 17 year old had received an invite to come forward for vaccination by the middle of August.

So far 49,651 of the 81,484 eligible 16 and 17 year olds (61 per cent) have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Parental consent to book or receive a first dose jab is not required, but people in this age group may be accompanied by an adult, if they wish to.

The (JCVI) has said that advice on when to offer the second dose will come later.

Last month Health Minister Eluned Morgan urged 16 and 17 year olds to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Speaking at the time, Ms Morgan said: “Our vaccination programme is world-leading, but we know that there are still some people who have yet to take up the offer of a vaccine. ”

“We are particularly keen to ensure that young people, including those over 16s who are now eligible for the vaccine, take up the offer so that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus now that they are able to socialise more.”

“The vaccine is our best possible protection against coronavirus, and we want to ensure that there is No one left behind in getting their dose which is why it’s so important that we make it as easy and convenient for people to access a vaccine.”

“It’s not too late to get your vaccine. Please come forward to take up your offer or attend a walk-in clinic to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to Keep Wales Safe.”

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website, here.