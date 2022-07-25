Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Jul 2022

Over 60 acres of Flintshire land next to River Dee set for auction this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A huge swathe of land which sits between the A458 and the River Dee foreshore in Flintshire is set to be auctioned off this week.

Over 60 acres of land between Greenfield Industrial Estate and Bagillt which is largely being used for livestock grazing will go under the hammer on Wednesday.

Around 12 acres has been allocated in the Local Development Plan for industrial use.

The original asking price for the land was £600,000 but that was reduced last week to £500,000.

The land has been brought to market by BidX1 on the instruction of NPL Group, a brownfield regeneration, remediation and land development company.

Describing the land on its website, BidX1 states:

“The property comprises some 60.5 acres of open land with long northern border to the Dee Estuary foreshore and southern boundary to a rail line, the other side of which lies the A548.”

“At the western end is the Greenfield Business Park with established occupiers including Kingspan Insulation, Westbridge Furniture, Greenfield Recycling and Jones Bros  Concrete, and at the other is the town of Bagillt.”

“The majority of the site is level and grassed and is at present used for livestock grazing including an area of saltmarsh grazing fronting the Dee Estuary.”

“The northern boundary of the site enjoys wide open views across the Dee Estuary and is bordered by a raised sea wall topped by a well maintained and fenced stretch of the Wales Coastal Path.”

“On the seaward side is a large area of open grazing bordering the estuary, with livestock access points.”

“Of the 60.5 acres approx 12 acres has been allocated in the Local Development Plan for industrial use.”

“Currently the best access to the site is from adjacent to the local recycling depot where the sea wall footpath is accessed.”

“It is envisaged that a new access bridging the watercourse will be required for full vehicular access.”

More details can be found here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as German airline Condor commits to over 40 new jets

News

Don’t miss out! Deadline for tax credits renewals is 31 July

News

Social work students in Wales to receive more financial support from September

News

Deeside engineer’s surging progress generates prestigious award

News

Call for “fair and open competition” in race to win £1.2bn MoD helicopter contract for Airbus Broughton

News

Airbus signs partnership agreement with Cranfield University to build future skills

News

Can you offer a place to stay? Flintshire Council looking for people who can offer accommodation to those fleeing Ukraine

News

Drop in the number of phone scams reported to HMRC in Wales this year

News

Independent forecourts leading on fairer pump prices, RAC analysis shows

News





Read 382,419 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn