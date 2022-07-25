Over 60 acres of Flintshire land next to River Dee set for auction this week

A huge swathe of land which sits between the A458 and the River Dee foreshore in Flintshire is set to be auctioned off this week.

Over 60 acres of land between Greenfield Industrial Estate and Bagillt which is largely being used for livestock grazing will go under the hammer on Wednesday.

Around 12 acres has been allocated in the Local Development Plan for industrial use.

The original asking price for the land was £600,000 but that was reduced last week to £500,000.

The land has been brought to market by BidX1 on the instruction of NPL Group, a brownfield regeneration, remediation and land development company.

Describing the land on its website, BidX1 states:

“The property comprises some 60.5 acres of open land with long northern border to the Dee Estuary foreshore and southern boundary to a rail line, the other side of which lies the A548.”

“At the western end is the Greenfield Business Park with established occupiers including Kingspan Insulation, Westbridge Furniture, Greenfield Recycling and Jones Bros Concrete, and at the other is the town of Bagillt.”

“The majority of the site is level and grassed and is at present used for livestock grazing including an area of saltmarsh grazing fronting the Dee Estuary.”

“The northern boundary of the site enjoys wide open views across the Dee Estuary and is bordered by a raised sea wall topped by a well maintained and fenced stretch of the Wales Coastal Path.”

“On the seaward side is a large area of open grazing bordering the estuary, with livestock access points.”

“Of the 60.5 acres approx 12 acres has been allocated in the Local Development Plan for industrial use.”

“Currently the best access to the site is from adjacent to the local recycling depot where the sea wall footpath is accessed.”

“It is envisaged that a new access bridging the watercourse will be required for full vehicular access.”

More details can be found here.