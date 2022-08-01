Over 50s to be offered Covid booster and flu jab from September

Everyone aged 50 and over will be offered a Covid booster jab during the next phase of the vaccination programme starting in the autumn, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

North Wales-based Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths, has welcomed the decision to offer both Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to everyone aged 50 and over, following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Originally only those aged 65 and older were to be offered the booster but due to the rise in cases this summer caused by subtypes of the Omicron variant, the guidance has been amended.

In addition to adults aged 50 and over, a single dose will be offered to care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers and people aged 5 – 49 in a clinical risk group.

A booster jab will also be offered to people aged 5 – 49 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, as well as carers aged 16 – 49.

These groups will also be eligible for the flu vaccine and to help try and maximise uptake, people may be offered both jabs at the same appointment, where possible.

As part of the updated strategy, all Covid vaccines will be offered to eligible individuals by the end of November and all flu vaccines will be offered by the end of December.

Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths said: “We know people are more at risk from respiratory conditions during the winter months so I’m pleased this guidance has been published in good time to provide clarity and reassurance.

“Getting vaccinated is critical as it helps protect you and those in society more at risk of severe illness. Further details will be announced in due course but in the meantime, I urge constituents to exercise caution as cases have risen considerably in recent weeks.

“The availability of free lateral flow tests has been extended until the end of July for people with symptoms and its vital people follow these simple steps to keep themselves safe – get vaccinated, wash your hands regularly, wear face coverings in crowded indoor settings and stay at home and limit your contact with others if you’re ill.”