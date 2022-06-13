Over 40 million targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis bites, new research finds

Millions more people have been targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, new research by Citizens Advice has found.

More than three quarters of UK adults said they have been targeted by a scammer this year – a 14% increase compared to this time last year.

The most common types of scams reported included:

Deliveries, postal or courier services (55%)

Someone pretending to be from the government or HMRC (41%)

Someone offering a fake investment or financial ‘get rich quick’ schemes (29%)

Rebates and refunds (28%)

Banking (27%)

Online shopping (24%)

Health or medical (13%)

Energy scams (12%)

Ahead of many households receiving vital government help for the cost-of-living crisis, Citizens Advice and the Consumer Protection Partnership have launched their annual Scams Awareness campaign to help people protect themselves from opportunistic scammers.

Citizens Advice has seen a range of different cost-of-living scam tactics used by scammers.

These have included emails claiming to be from the regulator Ofgem asking people to enter their bank details to get the £400 energy rebate, or claiming the government is giving £200,000 out at random to people who are of pension age, disabled or on a low income.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “We know scammers prey on our worries and fears and the cost-of-living crisis is no exception.

“Anyone can be targeted by a scam, and as the purse strings are tightened and financial pressures pile on, it’s more important than ever we recognise the red flags.

“By reporting scams and sharing our own experiences, we can work together to protect ourselves and each other.”

John Herriman, Chief Executive of Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said: “Everyone is at risk of being scammed but the cost-of-living crisis results in more and more consumers facing increasing levels of vulnerability.”

“This means they face even greater risks of being caught by unscrupulous and illegal practices by those who are intent on exploiting the already difficult situation people find themselves in.”

“At a time when the sad reality is that some are having to make choices between heating and eating, people can be particularly vulnerable to, for example, fraudsters offering cheaper energy.”

“It is crucial that the public is wary of all these threats and that they contact the authorities if they suspect any attempt to defraud them or others.”

Wendy Martin, Director, National Trading Standards, said: “Criminals are exploiting people’s worries as household bills rise.”

“Consumers are being put under increasing pressure from a wave of scam emails and cold calls from imposters pretending to be from councils or energy companies.”

“We urge people never to give bank details or other personal information to anyone who contacts them out of the blue as legitimate organisations would never put you on the spot in this way.

“We want as many people as possible to be aware of these scams so they can protect themselves and their families.”

…Scams should always be reported so we can catch the criminals, and everyone can arm themselves with the information they need to stay safe by taking part in our free Friends Against Scams awareness training at friends against scams.org.uk.”

Citizens Advice consumer expert Jane Parsons gives her five top tips to stay scam aware:

She said: “With the volume of scams on the rise, it’s important for us all to take steps to safeguard ourselves and others against scams.”

Jane warns it might be a scam if:

It seems too good to be true – for example, scammers pretending to be energy companies to lure people into “too good to be true” deals

You suspect you’re not dealing with a real company, organisation or a genuine person – take a moment to step back and double-check

You’ve been pressured to transfer money quickly

You’ve been asked to pay in an unusual way – like by an iTunes vouchers or a transfer service

You’ve been asked to give away personal information such as passwords, PINs or other verification codes.

If you’ve been scammed: