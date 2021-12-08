Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 8th Dec 2021

Over 30 arrests made by North Wales Police during first week of the Christmas Anti Drink & Drug Drive Campaign

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have made over 30 arrests in North Wales as part of the first week of the Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign.

Since the start of the campaign on 1st December 21 drink drive and 14 drug drive arrests have been made across the region.

The highest reading of the campaign so far has been 123 (the legal limit is 35) whereby a 50-year-old man was arrested on the outskirts of Caernarfon shortly after 5pm on December 2nd.

The man, who is from the Wirral area has since been charged with drink driving and will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Monday, December 20th.

All those who have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving now have an anxious wait for the results of further tests before a charging decision is made.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “Anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting.

“We are fully committed to help make the roads safer for all and will continue to target those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others.

“This weekend will see many attend Christmas parties so we are pleading with them to make arrangements to get home safely, and to also remind them that they could still be over the alcohol limit the morning after a night of drinking.

“We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy festive season and so this is one of our most important annual campaigns. Despite our regular updates and constant warnings around the dangers and consequences of drink and drug-driving, too many people are still prepared to put their lives and those of other road users at risk.”

If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Mercedes F1 team ends sponsorship deal with insulation firm which has a Flintshire HQ amid Grenfell backlash

News

North Wales Police say there is a problem with the 101 number

News

Cashless payment looks set to be introduced at Flintshire pay and display car parks

News

Health board calls on North Wales employers to allow people time off work to get booster jabs

News

Call for Welsh Government to ban trail hunting on all publicly-owned land in Wales

News

Welsh netball champion inspires girls at her former Flintshire high school

News

UK marks one year since deploying world’s first COVID-19 vaccine

News

Record breaking cohort secures best ever results for leading Welsh business programme

News

‘Operation CeCe’ cracks down on illicit tobacco trade in Flintshire

News





Read 504,996 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn