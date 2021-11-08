Over 100k booster jabs carried out in North Wales and walk in clinics for 12-15 year olds now open

More than 100,000 coronavirus booster jabs have been issued across North Wales since mid-September, with walk in clinics also available for teenagers getting their fist vaccine.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is aiming to offer the third dose of the jab to all eligible in the top nine priority groups by the middle of next month.

So far vaccination teams have administered over 104,000 booster vaccines, as well as almost 25,000 first, second and third doses (for those with severely weakened immune systems) in the same time.

22 per cent of all booster vaccines in Wales have been issued by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

However those eligible are being urged not to contact the health board of their local GP to make an appointment, with invitations being sent out to individuals.

From Ffion Johnstone, West Area Director, said: “We’re asking people to please be patient as they will be automatically invited by letter when it is their turn. There is no need to contact the health board or their GP surgery.

“There is no need for housebound patients or their loved ones to contact us to arrange an appointment.

“Our community teams have lists provided by primary care colleagues containing the details of these patients and they will be contacted when it is their turn.

“Because of the resources involved, it will take us longer to get booster jabs into the arms of housebound patients than those who are able to travel to a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

“A vaccinator working in a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre can administer a booster jab to around 100 people per day, whereas a team of two nurses can deliver to around ten housebound patients in the same time period.”

Those aged between 12-15 are also able to receive a first dose by walking in to any of the following clinics, even if they already have an appointment booked in the coming weeks. Those in the age group must be accompanied by a parent or guardian:

Wrexham: Catrin Finch Centre –Saturdays and Sundays from 09:00 to 17:00

Plas Madoc Leisure Centre – Saturday 6th November only from 09:30 to 16:00

Queensferry: Deeside Leisure Centre – Saturdays and Sundays from 09:00 to 19:00

St Asaph: Optic Centre – Saturdays and Sundays from 08:30 to 19:30

Llandudno: Sector House – Saturdays and Sundays from 08:30 to 19:30

Llangefni: Llangefni Football Club – Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th November from 4pm to 7:25pm. Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th October from 4pm to 7:30pm

Tremadog: Ysbyty Alltwen – Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th November from 5pm to 9pm

Holyhead: Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley – Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th November from 08:30 to 7.20pm, Sunday 14th from 08:30 to 7:20pm. Wednesday 17th and Friday 19th 6pm – 8pm and on Saturday 20th from 8:30am – 7:30pm

Amlwch: Amlwch Leisure Centre – Saturday 13th November 10am – 4:45pm

Bangor: Ffriddoedd Road – Saturday 13th and 20th November – 08:30 to 9:20pm

Ms Johnstone added: “It’s not too late to come forward for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also vitally important that those who have had their first dose receive their second, eight weeks later, in order to receive the very best protection.

“First and second doses can only be booked through our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre telephone number: 03000 840004. The lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm and Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Lines can be very busy, so please be patient.

Over the past few weeks our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre has been experiencing very high call volumes.

We currently have around 40 lines in operation, with 17 staff working at any time. If all 40 phone lines are occupied you will receive the following message: ‘Apologies – there’s currently nobody available to take your call. Please try again later.’

“If you call and you are placed in the queue, it will usually take around 10 minutes for your call to be answered. This is longer than we would like and we are continually trying to recruit additional staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Please help us help you by waiting making every effort to stick to your booster appointment and only call us to reschedule if this is unavoidable.”

The health board is also recruiting extra vaccinators to help rollout the booster vaccines, with a virtual event taking place on November 15.

To book on to the vaccination e-recruitment events, simply click on the following link and fill out your details: Vaccination E-Recruitment Day (office365.com). A reminder and a link to access the event on Microsoft Teams will be emailed to you closer to the time.