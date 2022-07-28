Over 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war have arrived in UK – 73 now settled in Flintshire

It’s been six months since the start of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, an attack which has seen nearly six million people flee their homes to countries across Europe.

Several immigration routes were opened in March for Ukrainian refugees who wished to seek sanctuary in the UK.

Official figures released this week show that 104,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK, Wales has seen nearly 4,500 people arrive since the start of the crisis.

The UK government has thanked the British public for their “generosity and goodwill” in welcoming those fleeing the war into their homes.

The number arriving into the UK with the sponsor location being Flintshire has reached 73 from the 121 who have so far applied to come to the county.

Flintshire County Council has said it continues to work with partner organisations to support and welcome those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The local authority is looking for more people who can offer accommodation in Flintshire.

Single people, couples and families fleeing Ukraine are seeking safety and sanctuary in Wales. “They continue to need your help.” The council said.

The UK government has said that “after listening to Ukrainian parents and working closely with their national government, government has introduced changes that will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent.”

“Since early spring, government has streamlined the visa application system to get people to safety as soon as possible, and worked hand in hand with councils and community groups to ensure people from Ukraine are fully supported as they adjust to life in the UK.”

The UK government said: “The Ukraine visa process is now fully digital, enabling applicants to apply online, submit their biometrics, including uploading their photo, through an app and evidence their rights to benefits and services, including Universal Credit, in the UK digitally.”

“As a result of changes, including simplifying the application form and boosting staff numbers – at its peak, around 500 people were processing visas – with the government processing applications as quickly as possible, aiming for within 48 hours where possible.”

“From day one, Ukrainians have the right to work and to access benefits and public services, including education and healthcare, on the same-footing as UK nationals. This will continue to be the case for those who wish to remain in the UK.”

Funding

The Welsh Government has criticised the UK Government for not providing the same levels of funding for the Ukraine schemes as they’ve provided for other resettlement schemes such as the Syrian and Afghan resettlement schemes.

Local authorities receive £10,500 per refugee accommodated via the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

No similar payment has been made to the Welsh Government to support those who are accommodated at the welcome centres they have established in their role as a ‘super sponsor’. The Minister for Social Justice has described these costs as ‘significant’.

There are also concerns that UK funding isn’t available to support the Family Visa Scheme.

The Welsh Government has committed to providing financial assistance to individuals who provide support to those arrive via the Family Visa Scheme and will match the £350 monthly payment made to sponsors.

The Welsh Government has committed to funding Housing Justice Cymru to deliver support for hosts, including information sessions and host-peer support.

Housing Justice Cymru has set up a number of online introduction session which people may find useful, they are on Sunday 7 August, 4.30pm –

details here: Introduction session for those considering hosting

Visit the Welsh Government web page www.gov.wales/offerhome for more information.