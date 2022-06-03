Osprey chicks hatch after adult pair return to Llyn Brenig following chainsaw attack on nest

A pair of wild ospreys have hatched a second chick at their nest site in North Wales.

Eggs were laid in April by an adult osprey returning to a nesting site at Llyn Brenig which was previously targeted in a chainsaw attack.

There had been a tense wait to see if a pair of Scottish ospreys would return to Llyn Brenig after the shocking attack which saw their pole and nest felled in April last year.

The incident sadly happened the night after they laid their first egg.

Security has since been stepped up around the nesting platform, which is located near the border between Denbighshire and Conwy, after a new one was installed.

The male osprey (LJ2) who was at the site last year returned on April 6, followed by the female (LM6) four days later. Just days later the female laid her eggs.

The first chick hatched on Wednesday, now a second chick has hatched overnight.

The North Wales Wildlife Trust said: “Lovely news this morning (Friday 3rd of June) after a very wet night up at the lake LM6 (mum) finally revealed that chick number 2 had arrived at some point in the night.”

“With chick number one arriving on the first its likely the final egg will hatch before the weekend is out, we will keep you posted.”

“The volunteers who watch through the night are doing a fantastic job of reporting and keeping the birds protected and the data we collect will be invaluable over the coming years to ensure these birds do as well as they can and should.”

The Brenig Osprey Project is a collaboration between Dŵr Cymru / Welsh Water, North Wales Wildlife Trust and the RSPB.

As landowners, Welsh Water are responsible for the conservation of the Llyn Brenig ospreys and any decisions/actions taken to ensure their nest’s protection from damage or disturbance.

North Wales Wildlife Trust offer advice on the conservation of the ospreys, but our main focus is to connect people with these amazing birds and the wider landscape they reside within.

A group of dedicated volunteers watch the nest around the clock to give it as much protection as possible.