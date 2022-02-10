Openreach creating 250 new Welsh jobs after a record year for hiring women engineers

Openreach has announced it will create and fill around 250 additional jobs across Wales during 2022 – including more than 200 apprenticeships, some of which will be in Flintshire.

The move is part of the firms multi-billion of pound investment into its UK broadband network, people and training.

The new recruits will be based across all parts of Wales including Flintshire, Denbighshire as well as mid and south Wales.

Openreach says it is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026 and has already reached more than 425,000 properties in Wales.

The hiring spree – 4,000 new jobs are being created across the UK – is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history and will also help deliver further improvements in customer satisfaction, which is at a record high.

With a workforce of around 2,300 across Wales, Openreach says it already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals and has committed to “building a more diverse and inclusive team in an industry that’s traditionally been very white, male dominated.”

Last year, the company attracted 600 women into trainee engineering roles – more than double the previous year.

Around 50 were recruited in Wales.

The boost was thanks partly to employing language experts to transform its job adverts and descriptions, making them gender neutral.

Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost, so I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years.”

“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for in Wales and we’re determined to stay that way, so we’ve been building state of the art training schools where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.”

“We want to reflect the communities we serve and give opportunities to people from all backgrounds, so I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year, but we’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.”

“These new recruits will play a crucial role as we continue to improve services for our customers and build the biggest and best broadband network in Wales and the rest of the UK, covering millions of rural and urban homes.”

Vaughan Gething, Wales’ Economy Minister, said:“The Welsh Government wants to create a fairer and more prosperous Wales, where nobody is left behind”

“So I’m delighted Openreach are creating 250 new jobs across Wales, supporting our aim of creating new high-quality jobs in the industries and services of the future.”

“I’m also delighted see more than 200 new, high-quality apprenticeships being created, providing invaluable opportunities for people from all sectors of society to start a rewarding career in engineering.”

“This will support our mission of ensuring people are able to make their future here in Wales.”

Openreach said the new roles “offer a very competitive starting salary and long-term career prospects.

Candidates won’t need any formal qualifications to apply.

They will need is a driving license, “a strong work ethic, great customer service skills and an enthusiasm to work outdoors”

“Openreach will give you all the equipment and training you need to do the rest.” A spokesperson said.

Click here for a full list of Openreach employee benefits.