Posted: Wed 17th Nov 2021

Op Spectre: Heavy duty axe seized from Flint man arrested for making threats to cause ‘criminal damage’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A heavy-duty splitting axe was seized from a man in Flint after he was arrested for alleged threats to cause criminal damage.

The incident happened over the weekend, police have shared the image of the axe on social media today.

In a post on Twitter, a Spokesperson for North Flintshire Police team said: “A male was arrested in Flint over the weekend on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage.”

“The weapon pictured below was seized in connection with the offence.”

The arrest comes as police carry out intensified action to take knives and other weapons off the streets as part of Operation Spectre, a national week of action which runs from 15th – 21st November.

It brings all 43 police forces and British Transport Police together for a coordinated period of intensification to tackle knife crime, a large contributor to violent crime in the UK.

Police carried out ‘intelligence led’ searches for knives and other weapons in the Deeside area on Tuesday as part of the operation.

Officers from North Flintshire neighbourhood policing team have not revealed if any weapons were recovered during the searches, a spokesperson said:

“Officers as part of Op Sceptre have conducted Intelligence led searches for Weapons Today in the Queensferry and Shotton Areas.”

“Operation Sceptre is our National Knife Crime Initiative that runs this week.”

“If you have any info re knives or where they could be left, dumped or hidden please call 101”

“There is also a knife amnesty running this week, where all spare or unwanted knives can be handed into your local police station.”

North Flintshire Police has said it is also “working closely with local shops in North Flintshire to ensure knives are sold legally and responsibly.”

People are being encouraged to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins at police station front counters and at some recycling centres across North Wales as part of the week of action.

If you have concerns about someone you know or care about, who is carrying or hiding a knife call the Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Fearless campaign website https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info .

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Knives can be dropped off at Deeside police station between 8-11am and we will dispose of them safely.



