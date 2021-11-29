Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th Nov 2021

Omicron variant: Booster jabs being extended to all adults

Coronavirus booster jabs are to be offered to all adults over the age of 18, it has been announced.

Currently the boosters are available to over 40s and those with certain underlying health conditions.

However following the emergence of the Omicron variant the JCVI confirmed today that the rollout will be extended to 18-39 year olds.

The gap for the booster vaccines has also been reduced from six months to three months.

Those receiving the booster will be offered a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The booster will be offered in order of descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a COVID-19 at-risk group.

As part of today’s announcement it has also been confirmed that children aged 12-15 will also be eligible for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Individuals who are severely immunosuppressed will be offered a fourth vaccine as a booster dose.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair, COVID-19 immunisation, JCVI said: “Having a booster dose of the vaccine will help to increase our level of protection against the Omicron variant. This is an important way for us to reduce the impact of this variant on our lives, especially in the coming months.

“If you are eligible for a booster, please take up the offer and keep yourself protected as we head into winter.”

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said: “The public can be confident that our robust regulatory assessment supports the JCVI’s recommended extension to the vaccination campaign. This further strengthens our ability to ensure people are protected against COVID-19 and saves lives.

“Our safety monitoring to date shows that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective for the vast majority of people.

“The vast majority of reactions which are reported relate to expected side effects such as injection site reactions and flu-like symptoms, as was seen in our initial assessment. Our proactive monitoring of the safety of booster doses does not raise any new concerns.

“We have continued to carefully scrutinise all the data we have available to us and our robust surveillance programme includes monitoring all suspected reactions for young people and adolescents as well as adults.

“We ensure all suspected reports are carefully followed up. When you are called for your booster dose, you can come forward confident that the benefits in preventing serious COVID-19 far outweigh any risks.”



