‘Olivia’s Story’ takes centre stage in Westminster

In a poignant push for safer roads, ‘Olivia’s Story’ was screened at Portcullis House in Westminster on Monday, 10th July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The film chronicles the tragic demise of 17-year-old Olivia Alkir from Ruthin, killed in June 2019 due to a collision caused by two racing young drivers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Attended by nearly 50 participants, including Members of the House of Commons, House of Lords, road safety campaigners, emergency services representatives, and insurance industry insiders, the event aimed to foster safer road conditions for young people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘Olivia’s Story’ features testimonies from her family, friends, and schoolteachers. It has been used in schools to promote road safety and caution young people about the perils of reckless driving. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rt Hon David Jones MP, who sponsored the event, represents Clwyd West, which includes both Olivia’s home in Efenechtyd and the accident site on the B5105. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, under Andy Dunbobbin, also robustly backed the event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Olivia’s mother, Jo Alkir, is campaigning for a black box to be installed in every young driver’s car to track their driving and avert future tragedies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This black box would collect data for insurers to form a telematics insurance policy, affecting the car insurance premium and promoting safer driving. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jo also supports the ‘graduated driving licence’ scheme, which restricts new drivers under 25 from carrying passengers of the same age for 6-12 months after passing their test. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After the screening, Sergeant Liam Ho of North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit emphasised the importance of fitting a black box in cars. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Olivia’s school friend, Seb Simpson, recounted the profound impact of the tragedy on those who knew her. The assembly subsequently discussed strategies for making roads safer for young people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since its release, ‘Olivia’s Story’ has been shown in secondary schools across North Wales and is available nationally via SchoolBeat. It has garnered UK-wide interest, featured in numerous news outlets, including the BBC’s One Show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rt Hon David Jones MP lauded Jo Alkir’s courage and resolve to use her tragedy to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. Jo Alkir reiterated her determination to ensure no other parent experiences her pain. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, commended Jo Alkir and voiced his hopes that ‘Olivia’s Story’ could catalyse change in road safety attitudes and regulations across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

