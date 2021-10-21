Oh no they haven’t….OH YES THEY HAVE…. Theatr Clwyd Panto Cast have arrived

The Theatr Clwyd panto cast and creative team have landed in the building this week, ready to start rehearsals for the long-awaited Rock and Roll Panto Beauty and The Beast written by panto legend Christian Patterson.

Following the cancellation of the live show in 2020, Theatr Clwyd dazzled audiences with a live streamed performance of The Panto That Nearly Never Was.

This very special production was not only available for personal viewing but was also available to view in care homes, foster homes, and hospitals throughout the region.

This year the team are back with a bang, promising more laughter and rock and roll than ever before.

Directing the panto again this year is Theatr Clwyd’s very own Artistic Director Tamara Harvey, straight off the back of world premier Isla by Tim Price which runs until the 6 November and Curtain Up, which featured 15 plays by local writers.

Taking to the stage this year is panto dame favourite Phylip Harries (Nanna Nerys from Nercwys) alongside Alice McKenna (Morgiana the Witch), Daniel Lloyd (Willy), Ben Locke (Barry Island /Laughing Cavalier), Wesley Charles (Beast aka Daniel DeRuff), Luke Thornton (Bob/Hewolf), Lynwen Haf Roberts (Nessa/Mona Lisa), Maya Manuel (Fairy Clogau), Izzy Neish (Old Belle/Belle) and Seren Sandham-Davies (Stacey/Shewolf).

As ever the production will be created entirely in-house with sets and costumes being made on-site at the venue.

Tickets are selling fast for this year’s production, so be quick and book now.

Beauty and The Beast can be seen at Theatr Clwyd (Anthony Hopkins Theatre) from Friday 19 November 2021 to Saturday 15 January 2022. Tickets are from £15 and are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com