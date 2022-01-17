Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jan 2022

Off-road bikes being ridden illegally on land in Saltney Ferry will be seized say police

Police have said anyone caught riding an off-road bike illegally will have it seized and “further action will be taken.”

Officers have been responding to complaints of dirt bikes being ridden on land near North Street in Saltney Ferry.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and they are studying CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“We are aware of ongoing issues with off-road bikes being driven illegally on land close to North Street, Saltney Ferry.”

“These incidents have occurred at various times of the day but have increased at weekends.”

“The bikes involved are not road legal and should only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.”

“Our enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing with CCTV images currently being reviewed.”

“Anyone caught riding these bikes illegally will have their vehicles seized and further action will be taken.”

“If you witness any similar incidents you can make a report via our online service: https://orlo.uk/lqfdm or by calling 101.”

[Photo via South Wales Police for illustrative purposes] 



