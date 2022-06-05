NSPCC Cymru recognised for its commitment to Welsh language to support its users

NSPCC Cymru has been officially recognised for its commitment to the Welsh language to help achieve a greater impact with users.

June 1 marked Cynnig Cymru Day, an opportunity to celebrate businesses and charities that take pride in the Welsh language by offering Welsh language services to the public.

The Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner Gwenith Price presented a Cynnig Cymraeg certificate to Huw Meredith , Childline Volunteer, at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbigh.

The NSPCC is committed to playing its part in creating and fostering a society that promotes mutual respect and values individuality and difference so it can remove real and perceived barriers, valuing everybody who volunteers with, works for, supports or benefits from the charity’s work.

Working with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s Office, NSPCC Cymru/ Wales launched its Welsh Language Progress Plan in 2018.

The organisation provides Welsh speaking counsellors for children using its Childline service and a Welsh email response service for its adult Helpline while popular resources and lesson plans designed for schools are also available in Welsh.

Gwenith Price, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner said: “It has been great to work with NSPCC Cymru on their Welsh language services to ensure that they can reach all children and families in Wales.

“Through the Cynnig Cymraeg scheme, the Welsh Language Commissioner works with organisations to plan and promote their Welsh language services to attract more support.

“We are proud of NSPCC Cymru’s success in securing more services through the medium of Welsh, and and pleased to recognise this on Cynnig Cymraeg Day.”

Policy and Public Affairs Manager Vivienne Laing said: “We are delighted to receive this award. We recognise that Welsh is the preferred language for some of NSPCC’s service users, supporters, volunteers and staff in Wales.

“So, in turn, we know that fully embracing and valuing the language and cultural differences in Wales will help us to achieve our goals so that everyone plays their part to prevent child abuse, every child is safe online, children feel safe, listened to, and are supported.

“Language is more than a means of communication – it’s an essential part of a person’s identity, and people are more able to express their views and needs in their preferred language.”

NSPCC Cymru/ Wales is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.