NSPCC Cymru advice on talking to children concerned about what they are seeing from Ukraine war

As the war in Ukraine continues, NSPCC Cymru is offering advice to adults on how to deal with concerns raised by children.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is distressing and concerning for us all so it is important to understand and acknowledge that children and young people may have questions and will need reassurance.

In recent weeks children and young people have been exposed to constant coverage of the invasion online, on social media, on television and radio and in newspapers.

This has brought the subject of war to the forefront of many children’s minds for the first time in their lives and some are sharing their concerns with us at Childline.

Their contacts cover a range of issues including concern for family and friends living in or near Ukraine, worries that family and friends in the armed services might be called on to fight, and fears that the crisis will escalate into ‘World War Three’. Some also express concern that parents, teachers or carers are not taking their anxieties seriously.

NSPCC Cymru Childline is always here to support young people, but we also have useful tips for adults to help a child worried about the conflict.

Reassure them that it’s normal to feel scared or confused about international events beyond our control

Encourage them to get the facts from trusted sources – Newsround and First News are great outlets for children, and far more objective and trustworthy than ‘doomscrolling’ through social media.

Remind children to take a break from the news and to do something relaxing or positive to get away from breaking news and notifications.

Let them know they can speak to you or another trusted adult about their concerns. If they’re not ready or comfortable doing that, they can share their feelings safely and anonymously with their peers on the moderated Childline message boards.

Counsellors are also available to offer help and support around the clock on 0800 1111, and online at www.childline.org.uk

[Feature Image: Nexta]