Northop Hall Hotel could still be used to house asylum seekers UK Immigration Minister says

A UK Government Minister has said the Home Office is not currently "moving forward" with plans to house up to 400 asylum seekers at a Flintshire hotel but "this may change in the future."

Plans were unanimously rejected by Flintshire Council's planning committee last week to convert Northop Hall Hotel into a hostel for asylum seekers.

Payman Holdings 3 Ltd, the property owner, had proposed converting the hotel, which involved providing 2-storey modular units in a former car park area adjacent to the hotel.

The main building is planned to house 156 occupants and include communal facilities.

A further 126 modular units are intended to accommodate 252 occupants.

In total, this would accommodate 408 occupants, all described as single males in the council documents.

Flintshire Council's chief planning officer, Andrew Farrow, stated the development was inappropriate for the site.

He mentioned it "would significantly alter the character and appearance of the hotel as a Building of Local Interest and disrupt its historical significance."

A report to councillors outlined nine reasons for refusing the application, including:

The plans did not clearly show how the development would integrate with the community, potentially causing harm.

They also did not align with policies on enhancing and sustaining places.

There was a lack of detail on ensuring safety for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, given the anticipated increase from the new development.

The proposed development's design might negatively impact the nearby residents' living conditions and safety.

There was insufficient information on the potential effects on protected local wildlife.

In response to a letter sent by Delyn MP Rob Roberts, Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick provided insight into the project's current status and potential future direction.

He indicated the Home Office isn't presently advancing with the Northop Hall plans.

However, the UK government's accommodation provider, ClearSprings Ready Homes, which secured a 10-year Home Office Asylum Accommodation and Support Contract for Wales, is "keeping them informed."

Emphasising adherence to regulations, Mr Jenrick stated the UK government expects all compulsory requirements to be met before using the site for asylum seekers.

He said that whilst there are no immediate plans for asylum seekers in Northop Hall, this "may change" in the future.

Rob Roberts MP's letter read: "Thank you for your letter of 27 September to the Home Secretary and your email of 27 September, copied to James Sutherland MP, regarding planning permission for Northop Hall to accommodate asylum seekers. As the Minister of State for Immigration, I can confirm the Home Office is aware of the application's rejection. Our accommodation provider is updating us on the proposal's progress, and while we are not currently moving forward with the Northop Hall plans, this may change in the future. Yours sincerely."

A record 2,600 objection letters were submitted to Flintshire council against the plans.

