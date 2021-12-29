North Wales’ top doctor issues plea for young people to come forward for Covid booster

A North Wales health official has issued a plea for young people to come forward for their Covid booster jab.

The call has been made as there are still around 100,000 mostly younger people in the region who have yet to have their third vaccine.

More than 360,000 booster jabs have been administered in the area to date, providing extra protection for 72 per cent of the eligible population.

However, despite what has been described as a “hugely encouraging” uptake, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s executive medical director has called for more people to step forward as the Omicron variant causes Covid cases in Wales to rise.

In an update on the region’s booster roll out, Dr Nick Lyons said: “There are four very important reasons people should come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine without delay

“Getting your first, second and booster jab and following the latest public health advice is the best way to avoid a return to further restrictions on our everyday lives – protecting the local economy, your freedoms, education and jobs

“Research shows that getting vaccinated significantly reduces your risk of catching or spreading Covid-19 and becoming seriously ill with the virus.

“The Covid-19 vaccine will also protect you from the debilitating long-term effects of long Covid which can last for months

“Please don’t be complacent at news that Omicron is a milder form of the virus.

“Because it is far more transmissible than the Alpha or Delta variants, it will find those who are unvaccinated or have suppressed immune systems – with potentially serious consequences

“Even a small rise in Covid-19 admissions, coupled with the high rates of Omicron related staff sickness we are forecasting, could seriously impact on our ability to provide planned and emergency care in the coming weeks.

“Please play your part in slowing the spread by getting your Covid-19 vaccine.

“Remember it can take up to two weeks for your body to build immunity following your Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are facing the prospect of a huge wave of Omicron cases by mid-January, so I urge you to come forward as soon as you possibly can.

“We have thousands of appointments available between now and the end of the year.”

You can now walk in to any Covid-19 vaccination centre in North Wales to get your first, second or booster vaccine.

However, the health board has advised booking online will help avoid a lengthy queue.

To book online you can visit the health board’s Covid-19 online booking service or click here for details of walk in clinics.