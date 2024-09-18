Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Sep 2024

North Wales Police warns of fake parking fine scam

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team has issued a warning to residents about a surge in scam messages falsely claiming unpaid parking fines.

The team say “A high number of people across North Wales have recently received fake messages alleging that they have an unpaid parking fine issued by a local council.”

The scam involves convincing emails or text messages that include links to a fake government website.

These sites are crafted to look highly authentic, using accurate logos, branding, and fonts to deceive recipients into providing personal and financial information, such as their name, home address, and payment card details.

Police advise that anyone receiving an unexpected message about a parking fine should avoid clicking on any unverified links.

[Examples of the fake messages and website]

Instead, they recommend contacting the alleged organisation directly using verified contact details to confirm the legitimacy of the message.

“Scammers often replicate official website addresses with slight alterations that are easy to overlook,” a police spokesperson explained. ”

Always check the URL. If it doesn’t start with ‘https’ or looks slightly different, it’s best not to trust it.”

Residents are also advised to contact their bank immediately if they believe they have been targeted by the scam or lost money.

Banks can be reached using the number on the back of their bank card or by calling the emergency fraud helpline at 159.

North Wales Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help prevent further incidents.

