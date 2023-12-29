North Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
North Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
A North Wales Police officer will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a man, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Richard Williams, aged 42, is due in court on Thursday 4 January, to face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation. The charges relate to force used during the arrest of a man in Porthmadog.
The incident took place on 10 May 2023 in the garden of a property in the town.
The IOPC’s investigation began the same month after a referral was submitted by North Wales Police.
“At the end of our investigation in November, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charges against the officer.” The IOPC said.
“North Wales Police has informed us that the officer remains suspended.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News