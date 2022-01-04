Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Jan 2022

Updated: Tue 4th Jan

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team warning about fake Currys email

A scam email is going around claiming to offer a £90 ‘promo reward’ from electronics and computing retailer Currys in return for completing a survey.

The scam involves an unsolicited Currys branded email asking people to click through to a ‘marketing survey’ in return for the ‘reward.

Links in the email lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal your personal info.

North Wales Police Cyber Crime team has issued a warning about the latest scam, a spokesperson said:

“The latest scam message to come to our attention is a fake e-mail purporting to be from Currys claiming that you will get a £90 gift card if you complete a marketing survey.”

“As with similar messages the link leads to a malicious website that is nothing to do with Currys.”

There’s no shortage of things to click online – quizzes, “free” offers and other click bait. Avoid the temptation!

These can often be a way of getting personal information from you. This especially goes for emails you receive.

Be extra careful on clicking on links – as this could be part of a phishing scam.

If you receive a suspicious email forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre: report@phishing.gov.uk.



