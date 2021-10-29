Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Oct 2021

North Wales police commissioner welcomes pay rise for officers – but expresses disappointment over funding method

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed the news that officers are set to receive a pay rise.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in yesterday’s budget that a pay freeze for public sector workers would be lifted.

North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin said he was “pleased” by the news after officers’ efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he criticised the proposed means of funding the pay rise via the police precept – the amount people pay through their council tax for policing.

The Labour PCC said it should be paid for by central government instead.

He said: “Earlier this year I shared my disappointment on how police officers were betrayed with a 0% pay offer.

“The past 18 months have seen the most difficult working conditions for police officers; with officers in North Wales, and across the UK, going above and beyond in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the recent announcement set out within the Budget, I am pleased to learn of the news that the public sector pay freeze will be lifted.

“This will mean that police officers and staff within our force will see a pay increase next year, following a decade of real-terms pay cuts.

“Whilst I welcome this news, I am disappointed that the government expect this pay increase to be funded by our local communities through the precept.

“Any pay increase should be properly funded by central government. I look forward to receiving further clarification in the provisional policing settlement in December.

“As police and crime commissioner for North Wales, I will continue to work to ensure the voice of our police officers and staff is heard.”



