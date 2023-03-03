North Wales MS urges Flintshire residents to watch out for the signs of kidney failure
A North Wales MS has urged residents in Flintshire to watch out for the signs of kidney failure.
Plaid Cymru Senedd member Llyr Gruffydd has spoken out ahead of World Kidney Day on March 9.
Kidney disease has become increasingly common in recent years, in part due to demographic change with the population becoming older and living longer.
Kidney failure happens when the organ’s filtering capabilities are lost. It is an incredibly serious condition that can go undiagnosed for a long time
Typically, most who have it will have lived with kidney disease for a considerable period before things start to break down. In the event of kidney failure, waste material builds up which can negatively alter the chemical makeup of your blood.
There is currently no cure for chronic kidney disease, and patients whose kidneys have failed will often have to rely on gruelling treatments like dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.
Every day, 20 people are diagnosed with kidney failure and five people die every week waiting for a kidney transplant and Kidney disease is the 10th most common cause of death worldwide.
Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “Kidney disease can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. As with any illness, the longer it goes undiagnosed the more difficult it becomes to treat.
“Those who have the right treatment at the right time can go on to have active fulfilling lives.
“I would urge anybody who is experiencing symptoms such as kidney pain to get it checked out as soon as the possibly can.
“Kidney Wales does fantastic work, and is on hand to help, guide and support those who have the condition.”
He made the comments following a meeting at the Senedd with Managing Director of Kidney Wales, Ross Evans, and Danielle Angell Jones, the charity’s Head of Fundraising and Events.
Kidney Wales’ vision is to unite the Welsh kidney community to enable pioneering world class care, support and well-being services.
The charity provides information, advice and assistance to patients and families via its Patient Information and Support Manager, and provides emergency financial aid.
It also deliver education and awareness raising activity, works with partners to invest in targeted care for patients physical and mental wellbeing, and funds research that benefits Welsh kidney patients.
More information can be found on the Kidney Wales website www.kidneywales.cymru
