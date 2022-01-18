North Wales man sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour

A man from North Wales who pretended to be a lawyer and a doctor in a bid to control his partner’s life has been sentenced at Mold Crown Court.

Carwyn Roberts, 29, from Bangor, told his partner he was arranging to buy a house together with inheritance money, saying a solicitor was dealing with the transaction.

However, the whole situation was fabricated, there was no money, and he was sending her emails pretending to be the solicitor to perpetuate the lie.

The “solicitor” also asked about the woman’s sexual history, convincing her secret cameras had been installed at her home which recorded her being unfaithful, which again was untrue, and even told her there were criminal proceedings ongoing in relation to males who had sexually abused her. None of these things were true and was all made up by Roberts in order to manipulate his partner.

Roberts also convinced the woman to leave her job saying the council was offering her employment and set up another fake email account pretending to be a council official, informing the woman of her start date, providing training material and an employee identity badge.

The woman also received emails from a “doctor” who said she was pregnant telling her Roberts had been provided with the scan pictures, but that too was a fake account set up by Roberts to gain further control over his partner.

He made fake ultrasound scans and showed them to her in an effort to convince her that she was pregnant with his child.

Family members became suspicious and raised their concerns with the police.

Rhian Jones of the CPS said: “The level of manipulation that Carwyn Roberts exerted on his partner is quite staggering, and the effect on her mental health must have been awful.

“The CPS were able to build a strong case showing the number of fake accounts and emails could be traced back to him, demonstrating he had told lie after lie.

“The victim can take comfort in knowing that Roberts is now paying for the horrendous ordeal he put her through, and we hope this helps her move forward with her life.”

Carwyn Roberts was sentenced on 18 January 2021 to 2 years imprisonment which was suspended for 2 years, ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed.