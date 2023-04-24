North Wales hospital senior secretary set start BBC Masterchef journey
A senior secretary in Glan Clwyd Hospital’s cardiology department is about to start her journey on the hit BBC One cookery competition MasterChef.
Linda Zouggari makes her bow on the show during week three, tomorrow night (April 25) at 9pm.
Having started with the health board as a domestic in 2008, she then moved to a secretarial position within dermatology, where she stayed for nine years, before taking up her role as a senior secretary in cardiology four years ago.
Linda admits she is an avid watcher of the show and revealed it was her daughter who pushed her into applying for the competition.
“I always watch and love MasterChef,” she said. “John and Gregg are my favourite television presenters.
It seems food is never far from her thoughts and her dream involves making a living from her passion.
She said: “I have always wanted my own small business – a little bistro abroad, somewhere nice and hot. Creating a cookbook, travelling, exploring food, and cooking for people close to me – basically anything to do with food.”
In tomorrow night’s episode Linda will be looking to earn her MasterChef apron in front of hosts John Torode and Greg Wallace.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Chair Dyfed Edwards said he cannot wait to see how Linda gets on.
He said: "It is great to see Linda get this chance to shine on TV and I know I'll be speaking for our 19,000 staff when I say 'pob lwc Linda'. Good luck from us all, we're right behind you."
