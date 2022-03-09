North Wales Health Board to begin offering first doses of Covid vaccine to children aged 5-11

The health board in North Wales is to begin offering a first dose of the Covid vaccine to children aged 5-11.

In February health minister Eluned Morgan agreed, along with all other nations in the UK, with the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer a first Covid jab to children aged 5-11.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board will begin writing to the parents of healthy children aged 5-11, inviting them to book a vaccination appointment for their child.

Gill Harris – Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery said:

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that children aged 5-11 should be offered the vaccine to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19.”

“We’re encouraging parents and children to make an informed decision about whether to go ahead with vaccination, based on up-to-date information from trusted sources.”

“This week Public Health Wales have published information on their website to support this.”

“We understand that some young children may be anxious about coming to an unfamiliar setting to receive their vaccine.”

“Our children’s clinics will be significantly quieter than the booster clinics held during the latter part of 2021, and our experienced staff can take the time to support children and put them at ease, before they receive their vaccine.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine has already been offered to all children aged 5 to 11 who are in a clinical risk group, or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed.”

“Appointments can be booked by calling our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 0300 840004. Telephone lines are open 8am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Second booster dose

The JCVI has advised that an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should be offered to adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

The JCVI has not recommended that frontline health and social care staff receive a second booster dose at this stage.

The health board will soon begin offering the second booster dose to residents in care homes, older adults and those aged over 75 who are housebound.

Invitation letters will then be sent to remaining adults aged 75 plus, and those aged 12 plus who are immunosuppressed.

In a general update for people wanting to come forward for other doses, Ms Harris said: “The door is always open for those who have yet to come forward for their first, second or booster dose.

“Those eligible can attend any of our drop in clinics, where they will receive a warm welcome from our friendly staff, who can also take the time to discuss any concerns they may have.”

More than 91 per cent of the eligible population in Wales have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Rollout of the jab began in December 2020 and since then millions of people have come forward for the jab.

As of the 2 March 2022, 2,522,096 (91.6 per cent) of people have received their first dose, 2,389,857 (86.8 per cent) have received their second and 1,914,048 (71.5 per cent) have had their booster dose.

Over 75 per cent of 16-17 year olds in Wales have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a written statement Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that people are still coming forward for both their primary dose and their booster dose of the vaccine.

In North Wales 553,697 people have received their first vaccine, 520,851 the second and 415,370 have been boosted.