Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 30th May 2022

North Wales health board facing ‘very challenging situation’ amid critical reports

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales’ health board is facing a “very challenging situation” following a series of critical reports, its chair has admitted.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has come under fire in recent weeks after an inspection of the emergency department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd (YGC) highlighted concerns over “lengthy delays” faced by patients.

It saw Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) categorise the department at the hospital in Bodelwyddan as a “service requiring significant improvement”.

The health watchdog also flagged up problems at the emergency department at Ysbyty Gwynedd in a report published in April, including oversight of the waiting area and delays in transferring patients with time critical conditions.

It came shortly before complaints raised by nurses at the Bangor hospital over claims of bullying and “unreasonably long working hours” triggered a review of working conditions.

And in February, the health board was warned to make urgent improvements or it could be placed back in special measures after a damning report into vascular services in the region.

Betsi Cadwaladr’s chair Mark Polin told a recent meeting of health board members that the issues had led to question marks over the effectiveness of its leadership.

However, the former chief constable of North Wales Police insisted plans were already in place to deliver the changes needed.

He said: “We are in a very challenging situation in terms of some of the performance concerns that we have discussed previously and will be highlighted today.

“(These include) the number of adverse reports that we are seeing from Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, from our own internal audit department, from Audit Wales and from others.

“We also have a number of serious incidents and never events arising.

“We are in the midst of a very challenging period and we need to demonstrate that we are recognising that situation and responding accordingly.”

Recent events have led opposition politicians in the Senedd to question whether the health board was brought out of special measures prematurely.

Betsi Cadwaladr was removed from Welsh Government control in November 2020 with its escalation status changed to “targeted intervention”.

But Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan has rejected calls from Plaid Cymru to scrap the health board.

She also told its critics that their comments were making it more difficult to recruit healthcare staff in the region.

Speaking at Thursday’s (May 26, 2022) meeting, Mr Polin said all of the recent reports were in the process of being addressed.

He said: “We are going to have to ensure that we have a greater level of confidence than we have had around the adverse incident reports that are arising.

“They require urgent attention and are receiving urgent attention.

“Concerns have been highlighted by staff and particularly nursing staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd and they are also being examined as a priority.

“Immediate steps have also been taken to address the significant issues highlighted by HIW at YGC emergency department but more clearly needs to be done in that regard.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flint Coastguard joins major rescue in Crosby after 5 people caught out by tides and mud

News

Public Health Wales issues monkeypox guidance to control spread of disease as part of UK wide response

News

Twelve ‘never event’ patient safety incidents reported in North Wales in last twelve months

News

Jubilee weather forecast

News

Global consultancy Arup to lead £600 million transformation of Shotton Paper Mill

News

Gary Speed: Leeds United fans 92-mile charity walk from Deeside to Elland Road raises over £50,000 for mental health

News

Frothy scum washing up on along Wales’ coastline is ‘seasonal algae’ not sewage, says NRW

News

Drivers planning 19.5m trips by car as double Jubilee bank holiday looms

News

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma confirmed as Love Island 2022 contestant

News





Read 411,382 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn