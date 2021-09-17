North Wales cyber police alert over hacked Facebook accounts asking friends for money

A North Wales Police cybercrime officer has issued an alert over hacked Facebook accounts resulting in the victim’s hacked accounts sending messages to all their friends asking for money.

In an update via the North Wales Community Alert service, Cyber Crime Officer, PC Dewi Owen said:

“We’ve received several reports of Facebook accounts being hacked resulting in the victim’s hacked profile sending messages to all their Facebook friends asking to borrow money and for funds to be sent to a bank account.”

“If you receive any such messages please contact your friend off Facebook to check that it is, in fact, them who has sent the message before sending any funds. It is very likely to be a scam!!”

“Please share this information with all of your friends who use Facebook.”

“You could be saving them a lot of money.”

If you think your account has been hacked or taken over, you should visit this page to secure your account says Facebook.

“We’ll ask you to change your password and review recent login activity.”

Your account may have been hacked if you notice:

Your email or password have changed.

Your name or birthday have changed.

Friend requests have been sent to people you don’t know.

Messages have been sent that you didn’t write.

Posts have been made that you didn’t create.

“You can also review these tools and tips to help keep your account safe.”

“You may also want to learn how to protect yourself against malicious software that can potentially compromise your account.”

More here on Facebook support pages: https://www.facebook.com/hacked

Other useful sites: