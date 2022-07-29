Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Jul 2022

Updated: Fri 29th Jul

North Wales caravan park operator bought by Lyons Holiday Parks

A North Wales-based caravan park operator has been bought up by Lyons Holiday Parks.

Sunnysands Caravan Parks has completed the sale of its freehold holiday parks to Lyons Holiday Parks, the largest independent holiday park operator in Wales, for an undisclosed amount.

Sunnysands Caravan Parks is a portfolio of five-holiday parks including,  Parc Caerelwan, Moelfre View Caravan Park, Tyddyn Goronwy and Sunnysands Caravan Park which are all located in the popular coastal location of Talybont.

Snowdon View Caravan Park, the Group’s only inland holiday park, which provides stunning views of the Snowdonia mountains. Combined, the entire estate extends approximately 83.88 acres and offers over 1200 pitches.

Richard Prestwich, Director in the Leisure and Trade Related team at Savills, says: “We have worked with the owners of Sunnysands Caravan Parks Limited for over 50 years and are delighted to complete the sale of these prime located holiday parks to one of the largest holiday park operators in the UK.”

“Holiday Parks continue to draw significant investor interest particularly for assets located in prime tourist destinations.”

Sunnysands Caravan Parks Limited was advised by Savills.

 

 

