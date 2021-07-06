North Wales: 9 out of 10 adults received first Covid jab but take up amongst 30-39 year olds remains too low

The health board in North Wales has said two-thirds of people in the region have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But Betsi Cadawladr Univesity Health Board has said first dose take up rates amongst those aged between 30-39 are lower than “we need it to be.”

The aim is to get at least 75 per cent of each age category inoculated, however in the 30-39 age group, 69 per cent of people have received a jab.

The health board has warned that choosing not to have the vaccine are underestimating the risk of developing ‘long-COVID.’

Gill Harris – Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said:

“Almost nine in ten eligible adults in North Wales have had a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while two-thirds have had the full protection of both doses. ”

“Despite this success, at 69 per cent, first dose take up of the vaccine among people aged 30-39 is lower than we need it to be.

“We’re using a range of communications channels to urge those who have not yet come forward to get themselves protected, and have made it easier than ever for them to receive their first and second jab at a convenient date, time and location.”

“If you turned down the vaccine when it was first offered but have since changed your mind, please book an appointment using our online booking service, or attend one of our drop in or mobile clinics (more on these below).”

“We’ll be very pleased to see you and will take the time to discuss any concerns you have, before you decide whether to go ahead with vaccination.”

On Long-COVID, Gill Harris said: “We remain concerned that when deciding whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many younger people are underestimating the risk of developing ‘long-COVID’, which can be particularly debilitating.”

“It doesn’t matter how old or fit or healthy you are, COVID-19 symptoms can be mild for some people but for others they can leave longer term damage, with long-COVID lasting for at least 12 weeks.”

“Nearly one in five 25-34 year olds (18.2 per cent) had long-COVID symptoms like tiredness, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating 12 weeks after infection, the highest for any age group, according to a report by the Office for National Statistics.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine can protect you against potential serious illness and the debilitating longer-term side effects of long-COVID.”

“We’ve all missed out on so much over the last 16 months. As restrictions are gradually relaxed over the coming weeks, don’t let a refusal to take up the vaccine jeopardise your chances of getting back to enjoying life as normal.”

Getting your first or second dose jab (after eight weeks) at a convenient date, time and location is now easier than ever. You can get yourself protected by:

Using our online booking service . New appointment slots are being added on a regular basis, so please keep checking our website if you haven’t been able to find an appointment the first time round

Drop in to any of our vaccination clinics without a pre-booked appointment and where supply allows, you can receive your first or second dose (after eight weeks). Check our website and social media for details of clinic dates and locations

Look out for the ever-increasing number of mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics that are being held in areas of high footfall, such as supermarket car parks. These are usually arranged at short notice, but we always try to promote them as widely as we can on social media and through the local press

Those who cannot access the internet to book online, can phone the health board COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004, expect lines to be very busy.

“Both doses provide the very best protection, reducing your chances of catching and being hospitalised by COVID-19 by more than 90 per cent.” The health board said.