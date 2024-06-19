North Flintshire Police seek witnesses following ‘large public disorder’ incident in Shotton

North Flintshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a large public disorder on Westminster Crescent, Shotton, which left multiple cars damaged and ‘many residents distressed.’

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at around 9 PM, prompting a significant response from police

North Flintshire Police reported that two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the incident, with further arrests expected as the investigation continues.

Officers are urging anyone with information, including any footage of the event, to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s vitally important that these incidents are properly dealt with to stop any repeat. Information can be given anonymously, including via Crimestoppers or by calling us on 101.”

“Thank you for all support and cooperation whilst North Wales Police deals with this incident.” PCSO Tom Maddocks said.