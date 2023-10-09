North Flintshire Police: “No drug dog needed when we’re out and about”
North Flintshire neighbourhood police team has said “no drug dog” is needed when “we’re out and about” after a recent stop and search netted a haul of illegal drugs.
A male was arrested locally for possession with intent to sell after allegedly being found with cannabis, suspected ketamine, a sum of cash, and several “deal” bags,
A warrant executed at his residence unearthed even more suspected ketamine.
Police said the operation took place in an area where members of the public had voiced concerns about suspected drug users loitering.
In a post on the on the force Facebook page, a spokesperson said:
“North Flintshire neighbourhood police team have been at it again.”
No drug dog needed when we’re out and about.”
“Male stop searched and found in possession of a quantity of cannabis, suspected ketamine, cash and a number of “deal” bags.”
“Arrested for possession with intent to sell.”
“A warrant at his property located further suspected Ketamine.”
“This search was conducted in an area where, you, the public have told us that drug users are hanging around.”
“Please continue telling us where these issues are ongoing, you can report anonymously here: https://orlo.uk/A0F2h”
