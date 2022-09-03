North Flintshire Police issue ‘reminder’ for parents about anti-social parking outside schools

As the new school term is about to commence, North Flintshire Police has issued a reminder to parents about the dangers of anti-social parking during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Police said the reminder comes “after a number of complaints in areas of Shotton last term, in which cars were reported to be parking partially or fully on the kerb, blocking residents’ driveways, driving down a one-way system the wrong way and parking on double yellow lines.”

PC James Sankey, said: “We appreciate this is a busy area during school drop off/pick up times and there is limited parking within the local schools.”

“We therefore ask that everyone considers other road users and residents when dropping or picking up their children from school.”

“I would also ask that residents living in these areas to be patient and flexible with parents picking up their children.”

“For those who drive their children to school, we would ask them to:

-Be considerate to neighbours and avoid blocking any drives.

-Park in a safe manner ensuring that traffic can pass freely.

-Do not park on double yellow road markings.

-Follow all one-way routes.

-Park a short distance away and walk a short five or 10 minutes.”

PC Sankey added: “Flintshire Officers will be working with parents to educate on these matters once the school term recommences, while Flintshire Council traffic enforcement officers will be out and about to monitor the area.”

