Posted: Sun 6th Feb 2022

Updated: Sun 6th Feb

Nomads retain Nathaniel MG Cup with with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory

Connah’s Quay Nomads retained the Nathaniel MG Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes at the SDM Glass Stadium and each side took 12 penalties each to determine the winners.

Nomads striker Jamie Insall was the first to miss in the shootout, his chip down the middle tried to catch Met keeper Alex Lang off guard, but he stood his ground in the shoot-out’s first save.

Emlyn Lewis had the opportunity to clinch the trophy for Met but his effort was denied by Nomads keeper Oliver Byrne.

Met had another chance following Lang’s brilliant save to deny Paulo Mendes in sudden death, but Byrne produced another save to keep out Joseph Evans’ attempt.

Both goalkeepers then converted from 12 yards, before Eliot Evans, who has to score to keep Met in the tie, saw his effort denied by the post as the Nomads sealed the victory.

Full match report here: https://www.cymrufootball.wales/news/connahs-quay-nomads-retain-nathaniel-mg-cup-dramatic-shootout-win/

[Pictures: NCM Media]



