Cheshire West and Chester Council have said the time has come for the iconic Noah’s Ark on the roundabout outside Chester Zoo to sail away.

The council has been in discussions with Chester Zoo to remove the Ark which has been on the roundabout for many years where the entry road joins the A41.

The Ark was originally part of a Council submission at the Tatton Park Flower Show and was then placed outside the zoo for passers-by to enjoy.

The Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: “Sadly over time, the Ark has become tired and worn, and both the Council and Chester Zoo have agreed that the time has come to remove it.”

Facilities & Development Director at Chester Zoo, Cathy Lunn, said: “For more than a decade the wooden ark has been positioned on the roundabout where the zoo entry road joins the A41.”

“Sadly, over time it has now reached the point where it’s beyond repair.”

“In the immediacy, a new planted feature will take its place but eventually we hope to find a suitable, long-term replacement for it – something which is fitting for our role as a world-leading centre for excellence in wildlife conservation and science.”

The Council says it is currently “progressing its plans for key roundabouts in the borough as part of its Wildflower and Grasslands Strategy.”

Councillor Shore added: “Feedback from the Wildflower and Grassland Strategy Consultation identified that residents want to see more colourful displays of pollinator flowers on our roads, to increase biodiversity and make the borough a more vibrant place to live.”

“These roundabout displays will complement verges that will receive a relaxed mowing regime to encourage more native wildflowers.”

“As well as increasing biodiversity, there will be a reduction in grass cutting machinery on the road, and fewer carbon emissions.”