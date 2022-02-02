No ‘Wide Open Space’ for ex-Mansun frontman Paul Draper with gig at UK’s smallest record store in Mold

Paul Draper, the frontman of chart-topping 90s band Mansun – best known for their song Wide Open Space – played a gig at the UK’s smallest record store on Tuesday.

Paul made an in-store appearance at VOD Music in Mold where he played a live set and signed copies of his new album Cult Leader Tactics.

VOD Music employed a rotating system of ‘one in, one out’ for event “to enable as many as possible to have a chance to be the ONE in the shop at any one time during the set” those waiting watched from outside.

Mansun’s debut album knocked Blur from the top of the album charts in 1997. They released two further albums before the band split in 2003.

Cult Leader Tactics is Paul’s second solo album, it soared straight to number one on Amazon’s vinyl chart when it was released last week.

Paul grew up in Wavertree, Liverpool before moving with his family to Connah’s Quay, he attended St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School, Flint.

Posting on social media, he said: “Just played my smallest ever gig at the UK’s smallest record store in Mold, North Wales, Vod Records.”

“Met some people from my old school St. Richard Gwyn, all in all a great night with no corporate bull, just music fans, it was a pleasure to meet you and great to be back in Wales, thank you for having us.”

“Thanks Colin for having us at your amazing Record Shop, keep real music alive, support your local independent Record Shop!! Paul.”

Cult Leader Tactics is his first solo album since 2017’s much-lauded Spooky Action. It offers a satirical analysis of the self-help manual genre.

A guide on how you can get to the top of your chosen profession, or ahead in life and in affairs of the heart, by acting in a Machiavellian manner, employing dirty tricks or Cult Leader Tactics to achieve your life goals.

After experiencing these types of human behaviours and themes, the album arrives at the conclusion that the only true answer in life is love.

Paul plays most of the instruments on the album, including lead vocals, guitar and various Moogs and synthesisers.

An album produced with long-time collaborator and acclaimed producer Paul ‘P-Dub’ Walton (Massive Attack, The Cure, Bjork) at Loft Studios, it also includes guest appearances from Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson and Gam of the band Sweat as well as featuring a 288-person C.L.T. Lockdown Choir.

The Album offers a selection of Paul’s most focused and ambitious work so far, a brilliantly dark commentary on an industry he is all too aware of.