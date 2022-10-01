Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Oct 2022

No trains running in North Wales today due to rail strike

No trains will be running in North Wales today as three rail unions combine to take industrial action.

Members of the RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions will all be on a 24-hour strike – timed to coincide with the start of the Conservative conference in Birmingham.

Transport for Wales is not involved in this industrial action, but as a result of the dispute, the train operator will only be able to operate a very limit service in South Wales.

Today will be the first time that the RMT and Aslef strike on the same day, Network Rail has said “it means that only around 11% of services (in the UK) will run – compared with around 20% on a typical strike day.”

More information about the industrial action can be found on the TfW website here.

TfW has said: “Passengers with Anytime, Off-Peak or Advance tickets, also Ranger/Rover tickets, for a TOC on strike – dated for 1, 5 or 8 October are permitted to travel either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to 11 October 2022.”

“If you have a return ticket and cannot make your outward journey because of a strike, you’re permitted a refund on your ticket even if the latter is not affected by a strike. The same applies if the return journey is affected by a strike but the outward was not.”

“Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.”

