NHS 111 Wales launches AI virtual assistant for health advice

NHS 111 Wales has introduced a new AI-powered virtual assistant to help users find health advice more quickly on its website.

The assistant, which supports multiple languages, scans NHS 111 Wales’ website to provide tailored advice based on the user’s questions or symptoms. The new tool is designed to offer a smoother, faster experience and is part of ongoing improvements to the digital service.

Jonny Sammut, Director of Digital Services at the Welsh Ambulance Service, which hosts NHS 111 Wales, said the website contains a large amount of information that can be difficult to navigate when people are unwell.

“The virtual assistant helps you find answers by scanning the website for you, whether that’s about a rash, sting, fever, toothache – or whatever it is that’s making you feel poorly,” he said.

“This real-time access to health advice not only offers a more user-friendly experience but also enables people to make more informed decisions about their health.”

Sammut added that user feedback would be important to the success of the assistant. “We’d encourage anyone who uses the virtual assistant to spare us a moment at the end of the interaction to tell us what they thought.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service partnered with technology companies Robotics AI and DRUID AI to develop the assistant.

Raj Sharma, Vice President of Sales UKI at DRUID AI, said their AI agent aims to improve patient experience and ease pressure on NHS 111 call centres.

“Our AI-driven agent is designed to elevate patient experience, ensuring that individuals receive real-time health information in a seamless, intuitive manner,” Sharma said.

Russell Lawrie, Chief Executive of Robotics AI, added the partnership aims to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible.

“This solution represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and responsive,” he said.

People are invited to share their wider experiences of NHS 111 Wales by visiting the service’s website.

