Next weeks ambulance strike called off but new date announced for January

The GMB union has called off a second day of ambulance strikes planned in Wales and England for next week, and announced a new co-ordinated walkout on 11 January.

The union said its members in the ambulance service were given “incredible support by the public when taking industrial action on Wednesday 21st December.”

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary said: “We are overwhelmed by Wednesday’s amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff.

“People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too. That’s why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on the 28th December.

“We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them.”

“The workforce crisis in our NHS is so severe and our commitment to getting ambulance staff the proper pay they deserve is stronger than ever, so we are scheduling a further date for action on 11th January 2023.

“The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period. But, it also means the government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want – get round the table and talk pay now. We are here 24/7. Any time, any place. ”

